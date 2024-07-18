Agile Project Manager (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the growing team of a dynamic provider of Tailored Digital Solutions seeking your expertise as an Agile Project Manager. Working closely with a small team of Devs and the client’s Project Managers, you will run various ceremonies including sprint planning & backlog refinement, analyse current business processes and identify areas of improvement while ensuring projects are delivered on time. The successful incumbent must have 5+ years in a similar role or as a PM or Product Owner including experience with Scrum and Waterfall methodogies. Any experience with ClickUp, .NET, Vue, React and Optimizely (previously Episerver) will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Run various ceremonies (sprint planning, backlog refinement).

Manage all new projects and backlogs.

Liaise with clients regarding ongoing and new projects.

Create and maintain all project documentation.

Manage team time logs.

Work closely with senior management, partners, clients and Technicians.

Staying accessible to answer questions during operating hours.

Analyse current business processes and identify areas of improvement.

Research and review new business processes, PMO and IT advancements.

Manage project deliverables from discovery to launch for projects.

Develop and monitor the performance of projects.

Internal and QA Testing.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years experience as an Agile Project Manager, Project Manager or Product Owner.

Experience with Agile methodologies, specifically Scrum and Waterfall.

Advantageous –

A Project Management qualification.

Knowledge of Project Management software such as ClickUp.

Knowledge of .NET, Vue and React.

Knowledge of Optimizely (previously Episerver).

COMMENTS:

