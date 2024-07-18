Analyst Programmer (EE)

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for the analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/ applications as the next Analyst Programmer sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design, facilitate war rooms while solving operations issues and risks promptly. The ideal candidate will need a 3-year IT Diploma, 5 years’ Programming work experience including conducting data quality checks, data cleansing, and data validation. You must able be able to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting and have strong proficiency with SQL ,Web Services, XML, T-SQL & Azure skills.

DUTIES:

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements –

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.

Investigate and solve complex systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations –

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Demonstrate the ability to apply advanced technical skills and knowledge to enhance system performance and create system stability.

Facilitate war rooms.

Track and report on performance and service levels.

Solve operational issues and risks promptly.

Collaborate with other units and stakeholders.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

Provide effective People Management –

Assist in managing work effort of Analyst Programmers II and III and give input into the IPM process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Programming experience.

Specific analysis and development skills SDLC.

Project Management methodology (Agile & DevOps).

Relevant business process context knowledge.

General understanding of internet technologies and understanding of API Web Services.

Experience in relational database design.

Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting.

Strong SQL ,Web Services, XML, T-SQL & Azure skills.

A basic understanding of batch processes and scheduling thereof.

Experience in conducting data quality checks, data cleansing, and data validation.

A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

Understanding of database and a database language.

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

Project Management methodology.

Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS).

Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts

Ability to perform Standby.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong documentation skills and a detail orientated acumen.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills to identify data trends, patterns, and anomalies, and provide recommendations based on data-driven insights.

Strong verbal and communication skills.

Strong leadership and collaborating skills.

Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively.

A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.

COMMENTS:

