BI Business Analyst (EE)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR innate analytical mind & drive to solve complex challenges is sought to fill the role of a BI Business Analyst for a reputable Retail Concern. You will perform detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing User Acceptance Testing. The ideal candidate must have the ability to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users, possess a suitable 3-year tertiary or NQF-aligned qualification with at least 5 years work experience in a BA-related role with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a BIBA role. Your experience should also include Data Lake/Warehouse implementations, preferably both on premise and in the cloud, data design and systems analysis experience in a BI environment & SQL proficiency.

DUTIES:

Understand, analyse , evaluate and document BI requirements from business, including – Analytical processes and the KPIs/measures related to these processes. Functional Design of BI solution (reports and dashboards).

Document and refine BI technical requirements with regards to – Data Modelling requirements (reporting and business dimensions). Source-to-target mappings.

Ensure solutions satisfies business analytic needs and functional requirements.

Work closely with the BI Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design and implement BI solutions.

Perform Functional Testing and data validation of reports and other BI deliverables before presenting to Business Users.

Assist business during User Acceptance Testing.

Provide input for BI user training.

Help business during BI implementations and immediately after “go-live”.

Provide input to Data Governance and BI Quality Assurance initiatives.

Remain current with BI industry trends, particularly around BI tools and technologies.

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with other BI teams and relevant IT teams (Business Process Analysts, BI source systems).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Business Analysis related role and a minimum of 3 years’ experience a BI Business Analyst role.

BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a BI environment.

Experience in Data Lake/Warehouse implementations, preferably both on premise and in the cloud.

Proficient in SQL.

Knowledge of Business Analysis techniques and methodologies.

Knowledge of BI and Data Warehouse environments and best practices.

Good general understanding of the Retail industry and business processes.

Able to work within the framework of the BI methodology.

Advantageous –

Business-related qualification, FTI or similar BA qualification.

AWS Certification.

Experience in the Retail industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

High attention to detail coupled with high accuracy.

Excellent documentation skills.

Possess analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Delivery and solution focused.

Results driven.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

BI

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position