Business Data Analyst

Business Requirements specification

Document business, data requirements and business processes

Stakeholder management and communication

Data mapping analysis and interpreting data sets

Minimum Requirements:

Matric /Grade 12

Tertiary qualification (degree/diploma) preferred

Business Analysis or Data Certification

10+ Years experience working as a Business Analyst, preferably within a Financial services industry

Strong Data analysis experience

Exposure to Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics and Human Capital

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Financial Services

