Commercial display market set to reach $78bn

The global commercial display market size is anticipated to reach $78,48-billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6,5% from 2024 to 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research.

As businesses embrace digital technologies to stay competitive and enhance operational efficiency, there’s a rising demand for digital signage, video walls, and interactive displays.

These solutions offer dynamic platforms for delivering information, advertising messages, and interactive experiences in various commercial settings, ranging from retail stores and corporate offices to transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The increasing demand for interactive experiences is fueling the adoption of commercial displays that enable users to engage with content in real time. Interactive displays are becoming indispensable tools in retail environments for facilitating product demonstrations, wayfinding, and customer engagement activities.

Similarly, in educational and corporate settings, interactive displays foster collaborative learning and teamwork by enabling participants to interact with content and each other seamlessly.

This growing appetite for immersive and engaging experiences is propelling the market forward as businesses recognize the value of interactive display solutions in driving customer satisfaction and employee productivity.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in driving market growth by enabling the development of more sophisticated and visually appealing display solutions. Higher resolutions, improved color accuracy, and enhanced brightness are enhancing the visual quality of displays, making them more captivating and effective for conveying information and advertising messages.

In addition, innovations in touch technology, gesture recognition, and augmented reality are expanding the capabilities of commercial displays, opening up new possibilities for interactive and immersive experiences.

Commercial displays are tailored for business use and are characterized by consistent aesthetics, extended operating hours, premium specifications, prolonged lifespan, heightened brightness, and reduced maintenance requirements. These displays differ from consumer display products in many ways.

While consumer TVs typically offer brightness levels ranging from 150 to 250 Nits, commercial-grade TVs deliver brightness ranging from 300 to 2 000 Nits, making them suitable for outdoor use. The demand for these professional-grade displays is notably higher across various commercial applications.

The infrastructure development authorities in cities such as New York City are installing commercial signage displays to provide general information to the people.

In addition, digital signage deployed along highways and roadways utilises IoT technology to access real-time updates, offering the most current information to enhance public safety during emergencies.

For instance, these displays are utilizsd to broadcast urgent messages and alerts, including those related to natural disasters, civil disturbances, and other critical events. These factors contribute to market expansion in both developed and developing countries.

Other highlights from the report include:

* The digital signage segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 52,7% in 2023. One significant factor contributing to its dominance is its ability to deliver dynamic content. Unlike static signage, digital displays offer the flexibility to update and customise content easily, enabling businesses to deliver more engaging and relevant messages to their target audience. In addition, digital signage offers robust analytics and targeting capabilities. Through built-in analytics tools, businesses can gain insights into audience demographics, behavior, and content engagement.

* Based on technology, the LED segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46,96% in 2023, owing to its superior brightness, energy efficiency, longevity, durability, flexibility, scalability, color reproduction, and technological advancements. LED technology has propelled itself to dominance in the market, offering businesses a versatile and impactful solution for their visual communication needs.

* Based on component, the software segment is projected to register at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of digital signage, coupled with the need for advanced content management, analytics, and interactive capabilities, is fueling the rapid growth of the software segment in the market. AI-powered software solutions are being integrated into commercial display systems to enhance content personalisation, audience engagement, and analytics capabilities. AI algorithms analyze audience demographics, behavior, and preferences in real time, enabling businesses to deliver targeted and relevant content

Based on display type, the flat panel segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 68.30% in 2023. Flat panel displays offer high resolution and image quality, providing crisp, clear, and vibrant visuals. This high-quality display makes them suitable for various applications, including advertising, digital signage, presentations, and interactive displays, where visual impact is essential. In addition, continuous advancements in flat panel display technology, such as improved backlighting, higher refresh rates, and better color reproduction, have further enhanced their performance and appeal in the global market.

* Based on display size, the above 75-inch segment is expected to experience at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Businesses are increasingly adopting large-scale digital signage and display solutions to create immersive and impactful experiences for their customers. Large displays above 75 inches offer a commanding presence. They are well-suited for applications such as advertising, brand promotion, wayfinding, and information dissemination in high-traffic areas such as airports, shopping malls, stadiums, and corporate lobbies.

* Based on application, the retail segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 16,83% in 2023, driven by several key factors, including its ability to leverage display technologies to enhance customer engagement, influence purchase decisions, adopt omnichannel strategies, leverage data-driven insights, and embrace experiential retail trends. With the rise of omnichannel retailing, businesses are integrating online and offline channels to deliver seamless shopping experiences. Digital displays serve as a bridge between physical and digital retail environments, enabling retailers to showcase online inventory, offer personalized recommendations, and facilitate click-and-collect services.

* In May 2024, LG Display Co., Ltd. launched the latest advancements in OLED technology at SID Display Week 2024. The company unveiled an 83-inch OLED display and Gaming OLED panels at SID Display Week 2024. These products incorporate LG Display’s META Technology 2.0, enhancing brightness by 42% compared to standard OLED displays.