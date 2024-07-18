Data Warehouse Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Calling all Data Warehouse Managers.
Data Warehouse Manager manages the daily activities of the team responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and support of data warehouse systems and projects. Oversees data design and the creation of database architecture and data repositories. The Data Warehouse Manager must also establish and lead a world class data analytics/warehouse capability for the company to enable future needs for advanced analytics and AI.
Maintain and support:
Existing MIS databases
Existing reports and dashboards
Existing data warehouses
Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support new databases, and reporting, data warehouse and business intelligence applications from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle. Remain informed about developments and trends in the data enablement field to assist the business to keep its data analytics and management capability up-to-date, and able to meet the future needs of the business in a constantly maturing and increasingly complex short-term insurance industry.
Education:
B.Tech or B.Sc. (Informatics) – Essential
Job Experience & Skills Required:
3 – 5 years of management experience taking care of teams between 5 – 8 people – Essential
Microsoft Sql Server
- Oracle
- Power BI
- Advanced MS Excel
- Communication – articulating information and challenging ideas
- Analyzing and interpreting data
- Problem-solving
- Planning and organizing
Desired Skills:
- Data warehouse
- Data Analyst
- Data analytics
- Insurance
Employer & Job Benefits:
- + Performance Bonus