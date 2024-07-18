Data Warehouse Manager

Calling all Data Warehouse Managers.

Data Warehouse Manager manages the daily activities of the team responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and support of data warehouse systems and projects. Oversees data design and the creation of database architecture and data repositories. The Data Warehouse Manager must also establish and lead a world class data analytics/warehouse capability for the company to enable future needs for advanced analytics and AI.

Maintain and support:

Existing MIS databases

Existing reports and dashboards

Existing data warehouses

Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support new databases, and reporting, data warehouse and business intelligence applications from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle. Remain informed about developments and trends in the data enablement field to assist the business to keep its data analytics and management capability up-to-date, and able to meet the future needs of the business in a constantly maturing and increasingly complex short-term insurance industry.

Education:

B.Tech or B.Sc. (Informatics) – Essential

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 – 5 years of management experience taking care of teams between 5 – 8 people – Essential

Microsoft Sql Server

Oracle

Power BI

Advanced MS Excel

Communication – articulating information and challenging ideas

Analyzing and interpreting data

Problem-solving

Planning and organizing

Desired Skills:

Data warehouse

Data Analyst

Data analytics

Insurance

Employer & Job Benefits:

+ Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position