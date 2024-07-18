Engie breaks ground on Grootspruit PV power plant

Independent power producer Engie has broken ground on the construction of the Grootspruit solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Free State.

The plant, to operate at a 75MW contracted capacity, will be built and operated by Engie in partnership with Pele Green Energy.

Grootspruit is one of two PV power plants Engie will be building in the country. The other, the Graspan solar PV plant, will be built in the Northern Cape and will also contribute 75MW to the electricity grid. Both plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025.

“We are focused on helping to contribute to a more resilient energy landscape in South Africa,” says said Mo Hoosen, CEO and MD: renewables for Asia, Middle East & Africa at Engie South Africa. “Our more than 15 years presence in the country with more than 1,6GW of multiple assets currently in operation, we know that working on such a significant project requires extensive collaboration with partners like Pele Green Energy and the Free State Provincial Government not to mention numerous engineers, builders, contractors, and the like.

“Engie takes great pride in this significant investment it is making to deliver invaluable assets for South Africa once these plants are completed next year.”

Ronald Chindeka, head: investment and funding at Pele Green Energy, comments: “We are proud of these projects not only because of the power they will generate but also the structural development they will bring to the local communities and the country as a whole. We are delighted to collaborate with Engie, who are dedicated to a genuine partnership in realising these projects.”

Aurex and Ablon have been selected as the preferred contractors for this project.

Together, the plants are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in South Africa by 100 000 tons of CO2 per year and will contribute to meeting the electricity needs of about 80 000 South African households.