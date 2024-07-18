Integration Manager / Senior Linux Administrator (1680LW)

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure the operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Create, Maintain, further develop, and follow User stories and requirements together with the involved infrastructure technologies
- Creation and further Development of KPIs and Measurements that are suitable to judge the quality and compliance of the solutions
- Furthermore, you will get the chance to broaden and extend your knowledge in the Field of Encryption and Security topics
- Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolve IT)
- Attend and moderate operation meetings
Minimum Requirements:
Educational Requirements:
- Formal Degree in Information Systems or Information Technology or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Any Linux/Ansible/Veritas certification that is relevant
- Any Vometric/Encryption certification that is relevant
Experience Requirements:
- Minimum 8 years working experience in IT Administration
- Minimum 8 years of Linux experience
- Minimum of 6 years of IT operations experience
- Minimum of 6 years of ITIL work experience
- Minimum of 4 years of Python/Perl/ Bash experience
- Minimum of 4 years of encryption tools-specific experience (Veritas, Vormetric, Cipher trust)
Technical Skills:
- Deep Knowledge of Linux
- Python/Perl/Bash programming, Ansible, Veritas Clustering
- NetBackup
- Encryption Knowledge: Vormetric & Cipher Trust Data Encryption Platform
- Splunk Syslog Analysis
- Agile Methodology: JIRA/Confluence
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Integration
- IT OPerations