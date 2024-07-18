Integration Manager / Senior Linux Administrator (1680LW)

Jul 18, 2024

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure the operational readiness of systems

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Create, Maintain, further develop, and follow User stories and requirements together with the involved infrastructure technologies

  • Creation and further Development of KPIs and Measurements that are suitable to judge the quality and compliance of the solutions

  • Furthermore, you will get the chance to broaden and extend your knowledge in the Field of Encryption and Security topics

  • Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolve IT)

  • Attend and moderate operation meetings

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements:

  • Formal Degree in Information Systems or Information Technology or equivalent experience

  • ITIL certification (advantageous)

  • Any Linux/Ansible/Veritas certification that is relevant

  • Any Vometric/Encryption certification that is relevant

Experience Requirements:

  • Minimum 8 years working experience in IT Administration

  • Minimum 8 years of Linux experience

  • Minimum of 6 years of IT operations experience

  • Minimum of 6 years of ITIL work experience

  • Minimum of 4 years of Python/Perl/ Bash experience

  • Minimum of 4 years of encryption tools-specific experience (Veritas, Vormetric, Cipher trust)

Technical Skills:

  • Deep Knowledge of Linux

  • Python/Perl/Bash programming, Ansible, Veritas Clustering

  • NetBackup

  • Encryption Knowledge: Vormetric & Cipher Trust Data Encryption Platform

  • Splunk Syslog Analysis

  • Agile Methodology: JIRA/Confluence

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Integration
  • IT OPerations

