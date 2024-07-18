Modest growth for digital printing

The global digital printing market size is anticipated to reach $57,03-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6,2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by several key factors. One of the primary reasons is the ability of digital printing technology to offer high levels of customization.

Unlike traditional printing methods that often require costly setup processes for each design variation, digital printing allows for quick and easy customisation.

This flexibility is particularly appealing to industries such as fashion and home décor, where personalized products are increasingly sought after by consumers looking for unique and tailored items.

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of digital printing is its capability for short-run production. Traditional printing methods like offset printing are more suitable for large-scale runs due to higher setup costs and longer lead times.

In contrast, digital printing enables cost-effective production of small quantities. This advantage is crucial for businesses that require on-demand printing or frequent updates to their product offerings, allowing them to manage inventory efficiently and reduce waste.

Speed and efficiency are also key drivers behind the rising demand for digital printing. Digital printing eliminates the need for time-consuming setup processes involved in traditional printing methods.

This allows for quicker turnaround times, enabling businesses to respond promptly to market demands and customer orders. The ability to produce prints rapidly without compromising on quality is particularly beneficial in industries with fast-paced environments and tight deadlines.

However, initial investment costs associated with digital printing equipment act as a market restraint.

Digital printing can be cost-effective for short runs and customized projects, and the upfront investment in high-quality printers and software can be substantial. This cost barrier may deter smaller businesses or startups from adopting digital printing technology, especially if they do not have a consistent volume of printing orders to justify the investment.

Another challenge is the limitation in printing speed and efficiency for large-scale production compared to traditional printing methods like offset printing.

While digital printing offers quick turnaround times for small to medium-sized print jobs, it may not be as efficient for very large runs due to slower printing speeds and higher per-unit costs. This constraint can limit its application in industries where mass production at high speed is crucial.

Other findings from the survey include:

* The inkjet printing segment claimed the largest market share of 48,4% in 2023 in the market. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, especially in terms of setup and production for short to medium print runs. Unlike traditional offset printing, which often involves costly setup processes and higher minimum print quantities, inkjet printing allows for more economical production of smaller batches. This capability is particularly beneficial for personalized products, prototypes, and on-demand printing scenarios.

* The UV-curable ink segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7,4%. UV-curable inks offer significant advantages in terms of print quality and durability. These inks cure instantly when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, resulting in prints that are immediately dry and resistant to scratching and fading. This rapid curing process allows for faster production speeds compared to traditional solvent-based or water-based inks, thereby increasing efficiency in digital printing operations.

* The fabric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8,5% from 2024 to 2030 in the market. Digital printing technology has revolutionized the textile and apparel industries by offering flexibility and customisation capabilities. Unlike traditional textile printing methods such as screen printing or rotary printing, digital printing allows for intricate designs, vibrant colors, and detailed patterns to be printed directly onto fabrics with high precision. This capability is particularly attractive to fashion brands, interior designers, and manufacturers seeking to differentiate their products in a competitive market.

* The packaging segment dominated the target market with a market share of 51,7% in 2023. The ability of digital printing to provide high-quality, vibrant prints on various packaging substrates-including paperboard, corrugated board, flexible packaging materials, and labels-has contributed to its widespread adoption in the packaging industry. Digital printers can reproduce intricate designs, intricate patterns, and vibrant colors with exceptional clarity and detail, enhancing the visual appeal of packaged products on store shelves.

* North America, led by the US, dominated the market in 2023. North America benefits from a robust ecosystem that supports the growth and adoption of digital printing across diverse industries. The region has witnessed substantial demand for digital printing solutions in sectors such as packaging, textiles, advertising, and publishing. This demand is fueled by the increasing preference for personalised and customized products, rapid prototyping capabilities, and the ability to produce short print runs economically. North American companies have adeptly capitalised on these trends, tailoring their offerings to meet the specific needs of each industry segment.

* In May 2024, Electronics for Imaging unveiled multiple innovative solutions in inkjet printing for display graphics, packaging, and textiles at the Drupa 2024 exhibition in Germany. The company introduced the EFI Nozomi 14 000 AQ, a new single-pass inkjet technology designed for corrugated packaging and displays. This technology features water-based inks that provide packaging producers with an additional option for their corrugated applications. These water-based inks comply with regulations set forth by the European Printing Ink Association (EuPIA), the Swiss Ordinance RS817.023.21, and adhere to Nestlé Guidance Note and European directives regarding packaging inks.