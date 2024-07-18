Nokia, Telecom Egypt introduce 5G to Egypt

Nokia has announced a new partnership with Telecom Egypt to bring 5G technology to Egypt for the first time.

The collaboration aims bring 5G to cities including Alexandria, Aswan, Cairo, Giza, and Luxor. Deployment will take place later this year.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment from its AirScale portfolio, comprising baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios. These solutions use Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, delivering 5G capacity and coverage as well as enabling easy deployments.

Nokia will also offer various professional services, encompassing deployment, integration, and network optimisation.

5G technology offers benefits including increased capacity for seamless connectivity in some of Egypt’s most densely populated areas. This will support a wide range of applications and services, resulting in faster downloads, smoother streaming, and improved network performance.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured the country’s first 5G license, which is valid for 15 years.

Mohamed Al Fowey, vice-president and chief technology officer at Telecom Egypt, says: “This new agreement with Nokia further strengthens our strong partnership, reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital services, and positions us at the forefront of the 5G revolution. Both our consumer and enterprise customers can look forward to enhanced mobile broadband and exciting new applications that leverage the speed and low latency of 5G technology.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, comments: “This important 5G contract with Telecom Egypt extends our longstanding partnership. The introduction of 5G services enabled by our extensive portfolio will open exciting new opportunities for people and businesses in Egypt to experience enhanced mobile connectivity. Our collaboration establishes a strong foundation for driving the nation’s digital transformation.”