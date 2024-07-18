Project Manager IT (Software Development)

IT Software Development Project Manager with relevant IT qualification, and minimum 3 years’ IT project management experience, specific to software development projects in the Financial Services Industry, required to assist in embedding agile practices and establishing the project management office competency within this organisation.

Minimum requirements:

IT Qualifications – B.Tech/B.Comm or similar

Minimum 3 years’ Project Management experience specific to software development required

Proven experience as Project Manager responsible for implementation of projects and related workshops required

PMBOK and Prince2 experience advantageous

Agile/Scrum/Kanban experience preferred

Understanding of IT Software products/development required

SDLC and implementation experience required

Experience in testing and QA environment required

Previous experience in the Financial Services Industry preferred

Must be competent in workshop facilitation techniques

Responsibilities:

Meet client objectives and ensure deliverable are delivered to time and cost targets and quality standards

Define projects goals with client and establish success criteria for projects – time, cost, technical and performance parameters

Align projects with client’s business goals

Develop project execution plan

Identify and implement tools and systems to proactively maintain project governance

Coordinate, control and direct activities of staff and project team members

Monitor and apply performance management techniques

Manage project change control process

Monitor and advice on project finances

Manage flow of project information

Ensure compliance with agreed systems and procedures

Prepare formal project progress and other reports

Take lead in interfacing with all stakeholders at all project stages

Agile specific responsibilities:

Daily, weekly and monthly agile rituals

Track work progress to identify blockages and developer divergence

Facilitate Business, Operational Staff and Product Owners from interference with Development Structure

Monitor channels for submission of development requests

Implement structure changes and strategies

Facilitate stories that do not contain the right level of detail form entering the Dev Structure

