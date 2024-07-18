Ricoh’s cloud portfolio, security score top marks

Ricoh has been named a leader once again by global market insight and research firm Quocirca in its Cloud Print Services Market Landscape, 2024 report. According to Quocirca’s research, 69% of organisations are already using a cloud print management solution.

Quocirca recognised Ricoh as a market leader for its comprehensive cloud portfolio, strong focus on security, and commitment to implementing security by design, noting that cloud print has now become an essential part of the company’s managed print service.

The report highlighted Ricoh CloudStream, Ricoh Smart Integration, and Ricoh Streamline NX as examples that enable Ricoh to deliver secure public, private, and hybrid hosting options with the ability to customise and integrate.

Noting Ricoh’s strategy to offer flexibility, scalability, and simplicity in cloud print architecture, administration, and commercial model, Quocirca acknowledged Ricoh’s commitment to driving innovation in its products and services to ensure it delivers seamless cloud-based print and capture solutions with robust security measures and intuitive user experiences.

“As we move toward an increasingly distributed workforce, Ricoh is dedicated to the continued development and delivery of cloud-based solutions that enable businesses to remotely capture and share information in a consistent, secure, and cost-effective manner,” said Dean Richards, CEO of Ricoh South Africa.

“As more businesses, from SMBs to large enterprises, adjust to evolving conditions shaping the workplace, such as hybrid work and artificial intelligence, protecting information is paramount. Ricoh is committed to maintaining the integrity of customers’ data and workflows, whether in the cloud or on-site, while managing the tools that help drive their digital transformation journey.”

At Ricoh’s recent Business Partner Conference, Richards spoke about the key trends shaping the print industry as identified by Quocirca’s Print Industry Trends 2024 report and its significance for the sector as well as Ricoh’s business partners.

Quocirca surveyed organisations from around the world, including managed print services providers, office equipment providers, distributors, and other businesses involved in the print channel.

“The print industry is undergoing significant transformations driven by advancements in AI, digitisation, and the changing role of the office,” Richards said. “With 56% of companies planning to increase AI and machine learning investments, print suppliers are integrating AI into their products to enhance workplace productivity and security.

“As the office environment shifts towards a hybrid model emphasising collaboration, technology that supports flexible working conditions is becoming crucial. Plus, the push towards digitisation is accelerating; 75% of organisations are moving away from paper, creating opportunities for digital workflow automation.”

Security remains a paramount concern, Richards noted. 61% of organisations reported print-related data losses. This highlights the need for robust, AI-enabled security solutions. Sustainability is also a key focus, as customers demand more environmentally friendly products and transparent insights into their environmental impacts.

“Cloud print services are in high demand, though adoption is tempered by security and cost concerns,” Richards added. “The convergence of Managed Print Services (MPS) and IT is gaining momentum, requiring partnerships to establish credibility. Lastly, the rise of cloud-based marketplaces is unlocking new sales opportunities, which is why channel businesses need to diversify their sales models to stay competitive.”