Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 18, 2024

SENIOR DATABASE DEVELOPER

CLOSING DATE 2 AUGUST 2024
SALARY R 1.1 MILLION CTC PER ANNUM

JOB PURPOSE

  • Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.
    QUALIFICATIONS
  • A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
    EXPERIENCE
  • Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
  • Project management – minimum five (6) year experience
  • Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience
  • Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience
  • SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform
  • Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
  • Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience
  • Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
  • Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
  • Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
  • Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
  • Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
  • Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions
  • Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
  • Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage.
    JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.
  • Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

Desired Skills:

  • SQQL Development
  • Data quality assurance and Data management
Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

