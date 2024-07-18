Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR DATABASE DEVELOPER
CLOSING DATE 2 AUGUST 2024
SALARY R 1.1 MILLION CTC PER ANNUM
JOB PURPOSE
- Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS
- A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
EXPERIENCE
- Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
- Project management – minimum five (6) year experience
- Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience
- Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience
- SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform
- Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
- Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience
- Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
- Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
- Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions
- Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
- Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage.
JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
- Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.
- Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.
Desired Skills:
- SQQL Development
- Data quality assurance and Data management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree