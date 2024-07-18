Senior Electronic Hardware Engineer

The team is comprised of highly skilled professionals who are committed to excellence, innovation and safety.

As Technology continues to advance, UAV operations are playing an increasingly crucial role in various Industries, from Surveillance and Reconnaissance to data collection and beyond.

Requirements:



Engineering degree with applicable Post Grad Qualification preferred

5-10 years’ experience with competence in Electronics Hardware Design including Schematic Design, CAD and PCB layout, Circuit Simulation, Test Jigs and Automated Production Tools

Design LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) Electronic Hardware Products (including Altium CAD and PCB Layout) according to Specifications

Assist the testing teams in developing automated tools for production

Support the system engineer with technical expertise

Implement, measure and evaluate prototype or production-ready designs

Arrange and participate in design reviews

Initiate and/or participate in the establishment of critical technologies/capabilities in the company

Prepare and maintain documentation such as specifications, design datapacks and test procedures

Desired Skills:

Electric Hardware Engineer

Electronics

UAV

Surveillance

