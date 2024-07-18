We are seeking a versatile Senior Systems Administrator to ensure the seamless operation, security, and efficiency of our organization’s IT landscape. This role involves managing and supporting various operating systems, network protocols, cloud services, and security measures. Responsibilities include system and network administration, cloud access management, IT security implementation, and end-user support. The ideal candidate will excel in automating tasks through scripting, managing wired and wireless networks, providing remote desktop support, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues. Join us to optimize our technology infrastructure and support our organizational goals through reliable IT operations.
Minimum education (essential):
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent
Minimum education (desirable):
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Administrator Expert
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Endpoint Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Information Protection and Compliance Administrator Associate
- Salesforce Certified Administrator
- Professional Google Workspace Administrator
- CompTIA Network+
- CompTIA Security+
- CompTIA Cloud+
Minimum applicable experience (years):
3 – 5 years relevant experience
Required nature of experience:
- Microsoft Entra ID management of users, groups, and roles
- Microsoft Entra ID conditional access policies and Identity Protection
- Microsoft 365 monitoring of security related logs and alerts, on endpoints and identities
- On-premises Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) design, deployment, and management
- On-premises Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) configuration and management
- On-premises endpoint management and configuration using Group Policy
- Cloud-based endpoint management and configuration of Windows and Mac endpoints, using tools such as Microsoft Intune
- Salesforce CRM administration and management, including user management and security settings
- Google Workspace administration and configuration
- Google Workspace secure configurations
- Networking design, configuration and management (physical and logical), including routers, switches and firewalls
- Network monitoring and troubleshooting
- ITIL processes such as Incident Management, Change Management, and Service Desk operations
- Scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, or Bash
- Automation configuration management, using tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Chef
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- Two or more of the following
- Microsoft Entra ID
- Microsoft 365
- Google Workspace
- Salesforce
- On-Premises Active Directory
- Microsoft Windows
- Mac OS
- Strong understanding of networking:
- Protocols
- Physical network components and how to construct a physical network
- Logical network components and how to construct a logical network
- ITIL Framework
Skills and Knowledge (desirable):
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
- Microsoft Sentinel
- Microsoft Azure
- AWS
- Linux OS
- Sophos firewall
- VoIP Systems
- CCTV Systems
