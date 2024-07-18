Senior Systems Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a versatile Senior Systems Administrator to ensure the seamless operation, security, and efficiency of our organization’s IT landscape. This role involves managing and supporting various operating systems, network protocols, cloud services, and security measures. Responsibilities include system and network administration, cloud access management, IT security implementation, and end-user support. The ideal candidate will excel in automating tasks through scripting, managing wired and wireless networks, providing remote desktop support, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues. Join us to optimize our technology infrastructure and support our organizational goals through reliable IT operations.

Minimum education (essential):

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent

Minimum education (desirable):



Microsoft 365 Certified: Administrator Expert

Microsoft 365 Certified: Endpoint Administrator Associate



Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate



Microsoft Certified: Information Protection and Compliance Administrator Associate

Salesforce Certified Administrator

Professional Google Workspace Administrator

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

CompTIA Cloud+

Minimum applicable experience (years):

3 – 5 years relevant experience

Required nature of experience:



Microsoft Entra ID management of users, groups, and roles

Microsoft Entra ID conditional access policies and Identity Protection

Microsoft 365 monitoring of security related logs and alerts, on endpoints and identities

On-premises Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) design, deployment, and management

On-premises Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) configuration and management

On-premises endpoint management and configuration using Group Policy

Cloud-based endpoint management and configuration of Windows and Mac endpoints, using tools such as Microsoft Intune

Salesforce CRM administration and management, including user management and security settings

Google Workspace administration and configuration

Google Workspace secure configurations

Networking design, configuration and management (physical and logical), including routers, switches and firewalls

Network monitoring and troubleshooting

ITIL processes such as Incident Management, Change Management, and Service Desk operations

Scripting languages such as PowerShell, Python, or Bash

Automation configuration management, using tools such as Ansible, Puppet, or Chef

Skills and Knowledge (essential):



Two or more of the following

Microsoft Entra ID



Microsoft 365



Google Workspace



Salesforce

On-Premises Active Directory

Microsoft Windows

Mac OS

Strong understanding of networking:

Protocols



Physical network components and how to construct a physical network



Logical network components and how to construct a logical network

ITIL Framework

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Azure

AWS

Linux OS

Sophos firewall

VoIP Systems

CCTV Systems

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Systems Administrator

CRM

Configusration

Google Workspace

Salesforce

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position