Senior Web Developer

Jul 18, 2024

  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second and third-line support for software deployed within the company ecosystem.
  • Analyze and resolve complex, high-impact production issues.
  • Monitor system performance to ensure all SLAs are met.
  • Design, maintain, and implement website coding architecture and new features as needed.
  • Code new websites and maintain existing ones.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Testers to develop, test, and deploy system components.
  • Propose website solutions as needed.
  • Participate in code reviews.
  • Adhere to intellectual property guidelines for various brands.

Skills:

  • A minimum of 5 years Web Development experience
  • Relevant degree/ diploma
  • Experience in working with Agile Teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects.
  • Tech Stack:
  • Docker / Kubernetes
  • C# .NET Core
  • Angular/React/Vue
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5 / CSS3 / SASS
  • Git / Source Control
  • Responsive Web Design
  • Relational databases
  • Visual Studio / VS Code

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Angular
  • Docker
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

