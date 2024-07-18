Senior Web Developer

- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second and third-line support for software deployed within the company ecosystem.
- Analyze and resolve complex, high-impact production issues.
- Monitor system performance to ensure all SLAs are met.
- Design, maintain, and implement website coding architecture and new features as needed.
- Code new websites and maintain existing ones.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Testers to develop, test, and deploy system components.
- Propose website solutions as needed.
- Participate in code reviews.
- Adhere to intellectual property guidelines for various brands.
Skills:
- A minimum of 5 years Web Development experience
- Relevant degree/ diploma
- Experience in working with Agile Teams and successfully delivering Agile based software projects.
- Tech Stack:
- Docker / Kubernetes
- C# .NET Core
- Angular/React/Vue
- JavaScript
- HTML5 / CSS3 / SASS
- Git / Source Control
- Responsive Web Design
- Relational databases
- Visual Studio / VS Code
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Docker
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma