Specialist Support Engineer

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements. Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Cross System, Switching and Devices) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes. Must have Postilion TermApp ISO and Pos device experience
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Postilion
- DevOps
- Testing Tools
- Devices
- TermApp ISO
- POS Device
- Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial services sector.