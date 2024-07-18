Specialist Support Engineer

Work as part of a DevOps team, leverage specialist analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements. Translate & document business requirements into user stories & specifications (Cross System, Switching and Devices) detailing integration points, business & associated risk / opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity including assuming responsibility for manual application testing processes, frameworks & outcomes. Must have Postilion TermApp ISO and Pos device experience

Desired Skills:

Banking

Postilion

DevOps

Testing Tools

Devices

TermApp ISO

POS Device

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

