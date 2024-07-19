1st / 2nd line support Engineer – Western Cape Western Cape

Be a part of a brand-new team that will be the support for users globally. An opportunity to grow your 1st and 2nd line support skills! Apply now!
1ST / 2ND Line Support Engineer : Onsite role
Experience Required:
- Desktop support experience.
- Knowledge MS Office Products and ALL MS Windows operating systems including server operating systems and Microsoft 365.
- Knowledge of Anti-Virus products.
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis.
- Knowledge of Networking (LAN/WAN) and topology.
- Knowledge of RMM tools (nCentral Etc.)
- Knowledge of Wireless equipment (Unifi, Cisco Etc.)
- Knowledge of Ticketing systems
Requirements:
- An attitude geared towards customer service, problem solving, and the willingness to take on a diverse set of challenges is preferred.
- 3 Years + Experience in an IT Support Role.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
- Ability to set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.
- Available to work after-hours if required.
- Responsibilities:
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.
- Train new users on IT systems and processes
- Install, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals.
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).
- Install, setup and provide administrative support on All MS Windows platforms.
- Roll out Hardware and Software.
- Participate in IT projects.
- General IT Administration, including creating new users and various accounts.
- General Desktop Support and Back-Office System Support
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- Tier 1 Support
- Tier 2 Support
- IT Support