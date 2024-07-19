1st / 2nd line support Engineer – Western Cape Western Cape

Be a part of a brand-new team that will be the support for users globally. An opportunity to grow your 1st and 2nd line support skills! Apply now!
1ST / 2ND Line Support Engineer : Onsite role

Experience Required:

  • Desktop support experience.
  • Knowledge MS Office Products and ALL MS Windows operating systems including server operating systems and Microsoft 365.
  • Knowledge of Anti-Virus products.
  • Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis.
  • Knowledge of Networking (LAN/WAN) and topology.
  • Knowledge of RMM tools (nCentral Etc.)
  • Knowledge of Wireless equipment (Unifi, Cisco Etc.)
  • Knowledge of Ticketing systems

Requirements:

  • An attitude geared towards customer service, problem solving, and the willingness to take on a diverse set of challenges is preferred.
  • 3 Years + Experience in an IT Support Role.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
  • Ability to set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.
  • Available to work after-hours if required.

  • Responsibilities:

  • Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.
  • Train new users on IT systems and processes
  • Install, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals.
  • Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.
  • Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).
  • Install, setup and provide administrative support on All MS Windows platforms.
  • Roll out Hardware and Software.
  • Participate in IT projects.
  • General IT Administration, including creating new users and various accounts.
  • General Desktop Support and Back-Office System Support

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft 365
  • Tier 1 Support
  • Tier 2 Support
  • IT Support

