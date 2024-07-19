Our client in the Insurance industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.
An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years’ development experience (essential).
- Relevant Diploma / BCom / BSc / BTech qualification in IT Software Development.
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net (.Net/.Net Core).
- Experience with REST or traditional SOAP services.
- Good understanding of Object Orientated Software Design and SOLID programming principles.
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable codeJavaScript (Angular / React / JQuery / JavaScript framework)
- Experience with database technologies (e.g. SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.)
- Good knowledge, understanding and developing using SQLProficient in source control (Git).
- Unit testing
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
1. Internal Process:
- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
2. Client:
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
3. People:
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- .NET
- Application Development
- JavaScript
- REST
- SOAP