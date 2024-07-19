BI Developer

Role:

Our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Power BI Developer to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions using Microsoft Power BI. This role involves working closely with stakeholders to understand their data needs, developing dashboards and reports and ensuring data accuracy and security.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Analysis and Reporting : Gather and analyze business requirements to design effective data models. Develop, publish, and schedule Power BI reports and dashboards to meet business requirements. Create and maintain documentation for data models, reports, and dashboards.



Data Integration: Integrate Power BI reports with various data sources including SQL Server, Excel, and cloud services. Implement data integration and transformation processes using Power Query and DAX.



Collaboration and Support: Collaborate with business users to gather requirements and ensure effective use of Power BI reports and dashboards. Provide training and support to business users on Power BI usage and best practices. Work with IT and data teams to ensure data governance and security policies are adhered to.



Performance and Optimization: Optimize Power BI reports and dashboards for performance and usability. Monitor and troubleshoot data refresh schedules and performance issues.



Qualifications:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree, Information Systems, Data Analytics, or a related field.

Experience:

5+ years’ experience as Power BI Developer.

Strong experience in data analysis and business intelligence.

Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau and QlikView.

Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and Dashboards using Power BI.

Experience in designing, developing, testing, and deploying Power BI scripts and performing detailed analytics.

Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models.

Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack and Data Analytics.

Experience in implementing row-level security on data and understanding application security layer models in Power BI.

Proficient in Power BI, including Power Query and DAX.

Experience with SQL and database management systems

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.

Experience in design methodology and project documentation.

Integrating Power BI reports with various data sources including SQL Server, Excel, Azure, SharePoint, and cloud services.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in designing and developing efficient data models.

Experience with star and snowflake schema designs.

Strong skills in using Power Query for data transformation and cleaning.

Understanding of advanced DAX functions and performance optimization techniques.

Developing, publishing, and scheduling Power BI reports and dashboards to meet business requirements.

Soft Skills:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Attention to detail and a commitment to data accuracy and quality.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Azure Data Services, such as Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, or Azure Synapse Analytics.

Knowledge of other BI tools like Tableau or QlikView.

Certification in Power BI or related technologies.

