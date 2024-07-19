Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT POSITION – 12 MONTHS – TSHWANE – BUSINESS ANALYST

Our client in the centre of Pretoria has a contract vacancy for a Business analyst on a 12 month contract. Knowledge of financial markets an advantage.

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information System/Computer Engineering/Industrial Engineering/Operations Research); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

Strong business process mapping, modelling, analysis and re-engineering experience

Knowledge, experience and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage)

Advanced knowledge of Business Process Management Domain.

Experience with Business Process Management Maturity Definition, Assessment and Development.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis services in a manner that is suitable for the Business Process Management (BPM) domain; this includes but is not limited to:

Providing end-to-end mapping, modelling, analysis and maturity development for the Business Process Management capability, for the Financial Markets Department.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.

Planning and executing business analysis activities.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholders.

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.

Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.

Managing change requirements and specifications.

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential).

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS). Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential).

Skilled in using modelling tools (required).

Analytical thinking ability.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Facilitation skills.

Quality orientation.

Negotiation skills.

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.

Strong team player.

Motivated self-starter.

Enterprising.

Desired Skills:

Systems Development Lifecycle (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools

Knowledge of financial messaging (viz. ISO20022)

Advanced knowledge (UML)

Advanced knowledge (SSADM

