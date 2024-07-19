Business Intelligence Engineer – Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 19, 2024

  • BSc Degree B.Eng (Industrial)

  • Proven experience (3+ years) in a BI role

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

  • Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and manage multiple projects simultaneously

  • Supply Chain Optimization

  • Business Intelligence & Data Science

  • System Design & Implementation

  • Simulation Modelling

Technical Skills:

  • BI Tools: Proficiency in BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, QlikView, or similar

  • Database Management: Experience with SQL and relational databases (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle)

  • Data Warehousing: Knowledge of data warehousing solutions and architectures

  • ETL Processes: Knowledge of ETL tools and processes

Project Management:

  • Drive BI projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery and quality

  • Coordinate with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure BI solutions meet business needs

  • Monitor project progress, identify risks, and implement mitigation strategies

Data Governance:

  • Establish and enforce data governance policies and procedures

  • Oversee the integration of data from various sources to provide comprehensive insights

Technical Oversight:

  • Stay updated with the latest BI tools and technologies. Provide technical guidance and support to the BI Team

  • Ensure the implementation of best practices in data visualization and reporting

Traits

  • Passion / Energised & Motivated / Fun / Resilient

  • Critical Thinker / Good Communicator

  • Lead by Example

  • Disciplined / Resourceful / Organised

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc Degree B.Eng (Industrial)

  • Proven experience (3+ years) in a BI role

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

  • Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and manage multiple projects simultaneously

  • Supply Chain Optimization

  • Business Intelligence & Data Science

  • System Design & Implementation

  • Simulation Modelling

Technical Skills:

  • BI Tools: Proficiency in BI tools such as Tableau, Power BI, QlikView, or similar

  • Database Management: Experience with SQL and relational databases (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle)

  • Data Warehousing: Knowledge of data warehousing solutions and architectures

  • ETL Processes: Knowledge of ETL tools and processes

Desired Skills:

  • BSc B.Eng / Industrial Engineering
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position