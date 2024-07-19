C++ Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 19, 2024

12-month contract that will be renewed.

We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior C# Developer to join our client’s dynamic and innovative team.
The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and enhancing C#/.NET applications. This role requires a deep understanding of the .NET framework and a commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable, and efficient software solutions.

  • Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in Information

Technology/Computer Science or relevant programming certificate

  • Experience in developing applications and back-end components using C++, SOAP, REST API, SQL Server,
  • Experience in working with SWIFT messages
  • Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, SignTool
  • Proficient in software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, and scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • Swift
  • SQL
  • .Net

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

