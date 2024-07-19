Cloud adoption drive AI data management growth

The global artificial intelligence (AI) data management market size is expected to reach $104,32-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22,7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is a prominent growth factor in the market. Cloud-based data management systems offer scalability, flexibility, and affordability, making them suitable for organizations of all sizes. Cloud storage also facilitates easier access to data for geographically dispersed teams.

Additionally, companies are becoming more aware of the benefits of migrating workloads, and the imperative to lower capital and operational expenses. Therefore, the surge in the adoption of cloud platforms is fueling the need for AI data management solutions.

The continuous expansion of the e-commerce sector in the Asia Pacific region is boosting the size of the AI data management market. The increasing trend of online shopping is raising consumer consciousness regarding data privacy and security, prompting the e-commerce sector to embrace AI technologies for better management of customer data.

In addition, AI data management is pivotal in supporting online transactions, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Advancements in AI and machine learning (ML) technologies are a major driver for the broad-based implementation of AI-powered data management solutions. As the adoption of AI and ML tools advances, they are providing companies with increasingly potent capabilities to extract valuable insights from the massive amounts of data they produce and collect.

Incorporating AI and ML into data management strategies is revolutionizing the way businesses handle, analyze, and make decisions based on data.

The proficiency of AI and ML algorithms in automating and enhancing data management operations. These technologies are adept at sifting through and making sense of vast datasets rapidly, a task that far exceeds human capabilities, thereby streamlining efficiency in processes like data integration, purification, and categorisation.

AI-driven automated data management not only alleviates the workload associated with manual tasks but also sharply decreases the likelihood of mistakes, guaranteeing the precision and trustworthiness of data-centric conclusions.

Highlights from the report include:

* North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for the largest global revenue share. North American companies are at the forefront of adopting new technologies. This drive to digitise operations creates vast amounts of data that need to be efficiently managed and secured. Data management solutions become crucial for organizations to extract value from this data.

* Based on deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2023. Cloud-based AI data management platforms offer scalable, flexible, and cost-effective storage and processing power essential for running AI algorithms and managing the vast amount of data they require. This synergy between cloud and AI fuels the growth of cloud-based AI data management solutions.

* Based on offering, the services segment dominated the market in 2023. AI data management services encompass various offerings that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the handling of data throughout its lifecycle. These services can streamline data collection, organization, storage, analysis, and security.

* Based on data type, the text segment dominated the market in 2023. AI can personalize text content to individual users or customer segments. This allows for more targeted marketing campaigns and a more engaging user experience.

* Based on application, the imputation predictive modeling segment dominated the market in 2023. The amount of data organisations collect is constantly growing, and this data often comes from diverse sources and formats. This complexity makes it more likely for missing values to occur. Imputation predictive modeling offers a way to address these missing points and create a more complete picture from the vast amount of data.

* Based on technology, the computer vision segment dominated the market in 2023. Computer vision is being integrated into a wide range of applications across various industries, including autonomous vehicles, retail and manufacturing, and healthcare. specifically focuses on the tools and techniques for managing the vast amounts of image and video data used to train and operate computer vision models.

* Based on vertical, the healthcare & life sciences segment represented a significant market share in 2023. AI data management systems are crucial for preparing and analyzing healthcare and life science industry data to drive advancements in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical research. Moreover, healthcare data is often fragmented across different institutions and systems. AI data management systems can bridge these silos, enabling better data integration and a more holistic view of a patient’s health. This can improve diagnosis, treatment planning, and overall patient care.