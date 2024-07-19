Data Engineer

Urgently seeking a Data Engineering for a vital role in building and maintaining infrastructure for optimal data extraction, transformation, and loading. Remote working option available.
Key Requirements
- Degree preferred
- ETL Process experience
- Data Integration experience including APIs
- Experience with cloud services (eg. AWS, GCP, Azure)
- Familiarity with data modelling, data warehousing, and ETL processes
- Knowledge of big data tools and technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python.
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- Python
- Spark
- Azure