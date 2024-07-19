Data Engineer

Urgently seeking a Data Engineering for a vital role in building and maintaining infrastructure for optimal data extraction, transformation, and loading. Remote working option available.

Key Requirements

  • Degree preferred
  • ETL Process experience
  • Data Integration experience including APIs
  • Experience with cloud services (eg. AWS, GCP, Azure)
  • Familiarity with data modelling, data warehousing, and ETL processes
  • Knowledge of big data tools and technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).
  • Proficiency in programming languages such as Python.

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • Python
  • Spark
  • Azure

