Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Urgently seeking a Data Engineering for a vital role in building and maintaining infrastructure for optimal data extraction, transformation, and loading. Remote working option available.

Key Requirements

Degree preferred

ETL Process experience

Data Integration experience including APIs

Experience with cloud services (eg. AWS, GCP, Azure)

Familiarity with data modelling, data warehousing, and ETL processes

Knowledge of big data tools and technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

ETL

Python

Spark

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position