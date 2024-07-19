Esquire celebrates 25 years

Esquire Technologies will celebrate its 25th birthday on 27 July 2024, and is already sharing its cheer with reseller partners by promoting a wide range of IT and digital lifestyle products, consumer home products, and renewable energy solutions through its daily promotions at substantially reduced pricing with support from its international vendors and brand partners.

Following the trend from previous years, thousands of resellers and SME businesses will queue on 27 July 2024 for the Grand Finale from before dawn to cash in on the amazing specials. This annual event is Esquire’s way of giving back and thanking the loyal clients and reseller partners who have supported them over the years.

The celebration day will be filled with product promotions, live demonstrations, and plenty of entertainment for children. Activities such as go-kart racing, jumping castles, face painting, and live acts will keep the kids busy while parents stock up on the specials and participate in the live actions of the day.

Food and drinks will be available at no extra charge as a way to thank loyal reseller partners. Music and entertainment will keep the atmosphere upbeat, ensuring a fun-filled day for everyone. Every hour, on the hour, Esquire and their branded partners will hand out prizes to lucky customers who entered the draws of the day.

Many successful IT businesses started in a garage, but Esquire had its beginnings on the dining room table of the family home when brothers Mahomed Cassim and Asgar Mahomed started building and selling PCs. They soon spilled over into the rest of the house, realising the need to formalise their reseller business.

Moving into distribution was a natural next step, and thus Esquire Technologies was born, catering mainly to SME and dealer/reseller partners.

Asgar Mahomed, MD of Esquire, says: “The whole idea behind the launch of Esquire was to set up a distribution company that would service the small and medium-sized dealers – and even the ‘mom and pop’ shops”. The company has met this goal and today services more than 49 000 resellers, many of them SMMEs. In just 25 years, Esquire has risen to become one of the top distributors in the country with an excellent portfolio of exclusive brands and partners with a list of multinational vendors.

“Today, the company boasts a staff complement of over 150, including full-time employees and contractors. Over the past few years, Esquire has won almost 120 local and international awards for distribution excellence and innovation.”

Cassim adds that the key to the success of Esquire is the dedication of its staff, many of whom have been with the company since it opened. “Everyone in the group has an important role to play to make sure that we maintain a high level of client excellence, which is paramount to our business.”

Esquire offers a large range of computers, components, and networking equipment, complemented by a host of home lifestyle, renewable, and office products.

This July, Esquire is also launching its new website, which has been praised by reseller partners for its simplicity and ease of shopping. The final step for the new website is to implement the payment gateway for credit and debit card payments, currently in the testing phase.

As Esquire marks the milestone of 25 years in business, the company is ready to take on the year ahead, welcoming the support of its International Vendors and Brand Partners. Innovation is at the heart of Esquire’s business, with the founders still hands-on and constantly looking for new ways to add value.

“Our resellers know that they can get the latest products from Esquire as quickly or even quicker than anyone else,” says Mahomed.

Esquire is ahead of the game in online selling, having launched its Virtual Reseller Network (VRN) programme over seven years ago and recently its Datafeed syndication for resellers that already have a website. This system links resellers’ e-commerce websites directly to Esquire’s inventory, ordering, and dispatch systems, making the online business now account for about 35% of Esquire’s turnover, with expectations to grow to about 40% within the next year.

“Under the VRN programme, we build and maintain resellers’ e-commerce shop fronts, updating stock every few minutes. We take care of all backend processes, including delivery, using our in-house courier company,” explains Mahomed Cassim, CEO of Esquire Technologies. “This is a major value-add and just one of the innovative ways that Esquire is trying to stay ahead of the pack.”

Esquire’s fulfillment services are a key component of its success. The company operates with a sophisticated logistics network that ensures products are delivered promptly and efficiently. This robust system supports the seamless flow of goods from the warehouse to the reseller’s doorstep, enabling Esquire to uphold its promise of quick and reliable service.

Whether it’s bulk orders or individual items, Esquire’s fulfilment capabilities ensure that resellers can count on timely deliveries to meet their customers’ needs.

Esquire was the first distributor in South Africa to open a retail shop for resellers. The International Award Winning Xpress store remains popular, allowing reseller partners to touch and feel the products before making a purchase.

“The shop is open on Saturdays and most public holidays, making it convenient for resellers who want to look and touch products. Vendors also have booths in the store to display merchandise and new products they have to offer, which helps resellers stay informed about new technologies and the latest trends in consumer home products.”