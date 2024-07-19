Field Support Engineer – Free State Sasolburg

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are seeking a Field Support Engineer to join our team and provide on-site technical support and assistance to clients or customers. You’ll play a crucial role in ensuring that clients receive timely and effective technical support, thereby contributing to the overall success of the organization.

What you’ll do:

Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting, and installing hardware software of newfaulty laptops and desktops.

ReplaceInstalling of new desktops and laptops.

Windows OS Software installation, support, and troubleshooting including of 3 rd party applications.

party applications. Support Sasol Applications on Android and IOS devices.

To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.

To reach efficiency target. Mobility support/workshop and Field support engineer.

Your expertise:

3 Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support and Active Directory.

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is Essential.

Soft skills certificates

ITIL Foundation V3

MCSE

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sasolburg, Free State

Physical Demands: Install / handling (Computer equipment) laptop/desktop and monitors

Travel: Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport compulsory

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

