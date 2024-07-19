Are you the fintech innovator we’ve been searching for? We’re looking for a Fintech Lead to push the boundaries of financial technology and create solutions that dazzle. If you can envision the future of finance and have the skills to bring it to life, apply now and let’s lead the fintech revolution!
The following general skills are required:
- Fintech (Mobile Money, Insurance, Lending, XtraTime) knowledge
- Telco knowledge
- Administrative and IT
- Learning on the job
- Working in a diverse team under agile and dynamic environments
- Keeping project status and feedback up to date
- Managing budgets and forecasting costs with suppliers
General experience required in any of the following areas:
- Experience working directly for or with digital mobile financial services platforms
and vendors in the service delivery space
- Experience in IT, Fintech and Telecommunications
- VAS and Digital, Fintech systems experience/ interaction
- Basic scripting skills in any/ all of the following: Perl, Python, SQL, Linux/Unix Shells,
Office 365
- Good database skills (SQL in particular) – Oracle preferable, but others such as
MySQL are fine
- Solid understanding of networking and IP
- OSI layer understanding and drawing parallels to current applications
- Advantageous – SS7, SIGTRAN, SIP
- Systems analysis and design
- Some working knowledge of hardware and concepts such as EOL, EOS
- Virtualisation and cloud experience are advantageous but not essential – on the job training will be available
- Good document writing skills with the ability to map out user stories, use cases in a detailed, yet clear and concise manner in the context of doing Systems Analysis and design
- Good record keeping skills with the ability to clearly map out System Procedures in a detailed, yet clear and concise manner
- Good fintech architecture and planning understanding.
Desired Skills:
- Fintech
- SQL
- Python
- Perl
- Linux
- SS7
- SIGTRAN
- SIP
- Lead
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years