Government promises investments in infrastructure, digital skills

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed the Seventh Administration to pursuing massive infrastructure investments, and furthering the country’s digital skills.

Speaking last night at the Opening of Parliament, the president said significant infrastructure projects are underway around the country in areas such as transport, roads, water, energy and human settlements.

“We will massively increase the scale of investment in infrastructure through a more holistic and integrated approach, positioning Infrastructure South Africa as the central institution of coordination and planning.”

To help facilitate these investments, government is simplifying the regulations on public-private partnerships to enable greater investment in both social and economic infrastructure development.

“From our largest metros to our deepest rural areas, we have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site, as roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and clinics are built, as broadband fibre is laid and as new power lines are installed,” the president said.

“These investments will lead to increased employment creation for unemployed South Africans especially for young people. We will drive growth in labour-intensive sectors such as services, agriculture, green manufacturing and tourism.

“To create more jobs for South Africans, we will focus on processing our minerals so that we export finished products rather than raw commodities.

“We will pursue a smart industrial policy that focuses on the competitiveness of our economy, and that incentivises businesses to expand our exports and create jobs,” he added.

Helping to drive business and industry, the country will actively pursue its just energy transition, he added.

“South Africa has some of the best solar and wind resources in the world. As we undertake a just transition towards renewable energy, South Africa must create a green manufacturing sector centred on the export of green hydrogen and associated products, electric vehicles and renewable energy components.”

He pointed to the Northern Cape, which has already attracted billions of rands of investment in renewable energy projects, and work currently underway to set up a Special Economic Zone in Boegoebaai to drive investment in green hydrogen energy projects.

“We already have a huge pipeline of renewable energy projects, representing over 22 500MW of new generating capacity, estimated to be worth around R400-billion in new private investment. Investments such as these will create many jobs,” he added.

The president believes South Africa has the opportunity to position itself as a major player in the digital economy and create jobs in digital services.

“We will invest in digital identity and payments, expand access to affordable broadband, and increase training for young people in digital skills,” he said.