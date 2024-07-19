Half of all satellites belong to Musk’s Starlink

Elon Musk’s Starlink is operating total of 6 111 active satellites, accounting for about 50% of all global satellites in space.

According to Stocklytics.com, these Starlink satellites primarily consist of LEO satellites, operating at exceptionally low altitudes ranging from 211 to 382 miles. They connect directly with ground receivers and deliver internet service to customers through flat user terminals, allowing for fast broadband.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments: “The growing need for reliable and secure internet connectivity has fueled the expansion of the satellite internet market. Starlink is the most aggressive player in the satellite domain, with Musk prioritising global Internet coverage.”

ince its first experimental satellite launch in 2019, Elon Musk’s Starlink has expanded tremendously. By May 2024, the firm was already meeting the internet demands of more than three million customers across 100 countries and territories.