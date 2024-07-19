Microsoft Database Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 19, 2024

  • Database Installation and Configuration:
  • Install, configure, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server instances and related components.
  • Ensure proper configuration settings for optimal database performance and security.
  • Database Design and Implementation:
  • Collaborate with application developers to design and implement database structures that meet application requirements.
  • Optimize database design for performance, scalability, and maintainability.
  • Performance Monitoring and Tuning:
  • Monitor database performance and proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.
  • Implement performance tuning strategies to optimize query performance and resource utilization.
  • Backup and Recovery:
  • Develop and implement database backup and recovery strategies.
  • Perform regular database backups and conduct recovery operations in case of data loss or system failures.
  • Security Management:
  • Implement and manage database security policies and procedures.
  • Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices.
  • Patch Management and Upgrades:
  • Apply patches and updates to keep database systems current and secure.
  • Plan and execute database version upgrades as necessary.
  • High Availability and Disaster Recovery:
  • Configure and maintain high availability solutions, such as database mirroring, clustering, and Always On Availability Groups.
  • Develop and test disaster recovery plans for database systems.

Desired Skills:

  • – Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting
  • – Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools
  • – Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– User Access and Permissions:
– Manage user access to databases and define roles and permissions.
– Conduct regular audits to ensure adherence to security policies.
– Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:
– Investigate and resolve database-related issues, including performance problems and data inconsistencies.
– Collaborate with other IT teams to address system-wide issues.
– Documentation:
– Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.
– Keep documentation up to date with changes and improvements.

Qualifications:

– Education:
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
– Experience:
– Minimum of [5] years of experience as a Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator.
– Technical Skills:
– Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting.
– Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools.
– Certifications:
– Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate or equivalent certifications are a plus.
– Communication:
– Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
– Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
– Problem Solving:
– Analytical mindset with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex database issues.

Additional Requirements:

– Ability to participate in on-call rotation for off-hours support.
– Stay informed about industry trends and emerging database technologies.

