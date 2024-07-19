Microsoft Database Administrator

- Database Installation and Configuration:
- Install, configure, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server instances and related components.
- Ensure proper configuration settings for optimal database performance and security.
- Database Design and Implementation:
- Collaborate with application developers to design and implement database structures that meet application requirements.
- Optimize database design for performance, scalability, and maintainability.
- Performance Monitoring and Tuning:
- Monitor database performance and proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.
- Implement performance tuning strategies to optimize query performance and resource utilization.
- Backup and Recovery:
- Develop and implement database backup and recovery strategies.
- Perform regular database backups and conduct recovery operations in case of data loss or system failures.
- Security Management:
- Implement and manage database security policies and procedures.
- Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices.
- Patch Management and Upgrades:
- Apply patches and updates to keep database systems current and secure.
- Plan and execute database version upgrades as necessary.
- High Availability and Disaster Recovery:
- Configure and maintain high availability solutions, such as database mirroring, clustering, and Always On Availability Groups.
- Develop and test disaster recovery plans for database systems.
About The Employer:
– User Access and Permissions:
– Manage user access to databases and define roles and permissions.
– Conduct regular audits to ensure adherence to security policies.
– Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:
– Investigate and resolve database-related issues, including performance problems and data inconsistencies.
– Collaborate with other IT teams to address system-wide issues.
– Documentation:
– Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.
– Keep documentation up to date with changes and improvements.
Qualifications:
– Education:
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
– Experience:
– Minimum of [5] years of experience as a Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator.
– Technical Skills:
– Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting.
– Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools.
– Certifications:
– Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate or equivalent certifications are a plus.
– Communication:
– Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
– Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
– Problem Solving:
– Analytical mindset with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex database issues.
Additional Requirements:
– Ability to participate in on-call rotation for off-hours support.
– Stay informed about industry trends and emerging database technologies.