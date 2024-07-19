Microsoft Database Administrator

Database Installation and Configuration:

Install, configure, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server instances and related components.

Ensure proper configuration settings for optimal database performance and security.

Database Design and Implementation:

Collaborate with application developers to design and implement database structures that meet application requirements.

Optimize database design for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

Performance Monitoring and Tuning:

Monitor database performance and proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.

Implement performance tuning strategies to optimize query performance and resource utilization.

Backup and Recovery:

Develop and implement database backup and recovery strategies.

Perform regular database backups and conduct recovery operations in case of data loss or system failures.

Security Management:

Implement and manage database security policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices.

Patch Management and Upgrades:

Apply patches and updates to keep database systems current and secure.

Plan and execute database version upgrades as necessary.

High Availability and Disaster Recovery:

Configure and maintain high availability solutions, such as database mirroring, clustering, and Always On Availability Groups.

Develop and test disaster recovery plans for database systems.

Desired Skills:

– Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting

– Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools

– Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– User Access and Permissions:

– Manage user access to databases and define roles and permissions.

– Conduct regular audits to ensure adherence to security policies.

– Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:

– Investigate and resolve database-related issues, including performance problems and data inconsistencies.

– Collaborate with other IT teams to address system-wide issues.

– Documentation:

– Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

– Keep documentation up to date with changes and improvements.

Qualifications:

– Education:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

– Experience:

– Minimum of [5] years of experience as a Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator.

– Technical Skills:

– Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting.

– Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools.

– Certifications:

– Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate or equivalent certifications are a plus.

– Communication:

– Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

– Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

– Problem Solving:

– Analytical mindset with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex database issues.

Additional Requirements:

– Ability to participate in on-call rotation for off-hours support.

– Stay informed about industry trends and emerging database technologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position