Power BI Data Analyst – Remote Remote

Power BI Data Analyst – Remote

Role:

Our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Power BI Data Analyst to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and managing business intelligence solutions using Microsoft Power BI. This role involves working closely with stakeholders to understand their data needs, developing dashboards and reports, and ensuring data accuracy and security.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Analysis and Reporting: Gather, analyze, and translate business requirements into technical specifications for BI solutions. Develop, publish, and maintain interactive reports and dashboards using Power BI. Create and manage data models that provide meaningful insights and drive business decisions..



Data Integration and Transformation: Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various data sources, including SQL Server, Excel, Azure, and other databases. Utilize Power Query and DAX to perform data transformation and advanced calculations.



Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate with business users and stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure BI solutions meet their needs. Provide training and support to end-users on Power BI functionalities and best practices. Communicate complex data insights in a clear and concise manner to non-technical stakeholders.



Performance Optimization and Maintenance: Optimize Power BI reports and dashboards for performance and usability. Monitor and troubleshoot data refresh schedules and performance issues. Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and security in all BI solutions.



Documentation and Compliance: Document data models, processes, and procedures related to BI solutions. Ensure compliance with data governance and security policies.



Qualifications:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree, Information Systems, Data Analytics, Business or a related field.

Experience:

5+ years’ experience as Power BI Business Analyst.

Strong experience in data analysis, data modeling, and business intelligence.

Evaluating Power BI business processes, predicting requirements, designing and implementing solutions.

Power BI analyst knowledge of Data mining, Data Preparation, Data visualization, Descriptive analysis, Statistical analysis and Data reporting.

Experience with creating automation solutions using the Power Platform, including Power Apps, Flow

Experience with Microsoft Suite, Office 365, Dynamics, CDS, Azure Data Lake

Engage and communicate with stakeholders and development to clarify cross- functional and cross-domain requirements and overcome cross-team obstacles to meet the overall organizational goals.

Conducting workshops with business.

Proven experience as a Power BI Data Analyst or in a similar role.

Proficiency in Power BI, including Power Query and DAX.

Experience with SQL and database management systems.

Technical Skills:

Data modeling and ETL processes.

Power Query and DAX for data transformation and calculations.

SQL for querying and managing databases.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and best practices.

Soft Skills:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Attention to detail and a commitment to data accuracy and quality.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Azure Data Services, such as Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, or Azure Synapse Analytics.

Knowledge of other BI tools like Tableau or QlikView.

Certification in Power BI or related technologies.

