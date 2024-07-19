Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

12-month contract that will be renewed.

As a Python Backend Developer, you will be responsible for implementing and enhancing backend functionality, transforming machine learning models into production-ready solutions, and integrating MLOps best practices. Your expertise will contribute to the development and improvement of our platform, ensuring robust and scalable ML services.

Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science or relevant programming certificate

Proficient in the following programming languages: python, C++, C#,

Experience in working with SWIFT messages.

Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, SignTool

Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, and scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)

