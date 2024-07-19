Samsung interns graduate from Tshimologong

Samsung has graduated of the 4th cohort from its Advance Industry Experience programme, in partnership with Tshimologong Digital Precinct.

In response to the challenges faced by information and communication technology (ICT) graduates in securing jobs within the software development industry, Samsung initiated this 12-month internship programme as part of its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

Eighteen interns, who were selected based on their IT tertiary qualifications, were provided with intensive mentorship under the guidance of senior developers. Samsung supported the cohort with an investment exceeding R190 000 per candidate, which went towards stipends, computer equipment and access to data, full-time access to a software engineer and mentor, and access to facilities at Tshimologong as the host of the internship program.

“The ICT industry often demands years of experience from job seekers, which can be a significant barrier for fresh graduates,” says Lenhle Khoza, B-BBEE and transformation manager at Samsung. “Through our partnership with Tshimologong, we’ve been able to accelerate the professional development of these interns, equipping them with skills equivalent to multiple years of industry experience.”

The programme focuses on technical skills and emphasises real-world project experience and professional mentorship, aiming to enhance the employability of the graduates and preparing them to contribute effectively to the tech industry in South Africa.

“We are thrilled to announce the graduation of the fourth cohort of students who have developed advanced technology skills and are now prepared to enter the workforce. We are proud to contribute to reducing unemployment and fostering job creation. We wish our graduates the best in their future careers and hope they maintain a strong connection with Tshimologong,” says Mark Harris, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Precinct.