Senior Business Analyst (BPM) LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Experience Requirements:
- A minimum of 8 years of experience as a Business Analyst.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
- Skilled in business process model analysis, design, and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modeling tools (required)
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.
- Planning and executing business analysis activities.
- Consulting with businesses to understand business objectives, drivers, functions, and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.
- Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyze, communicate, document, and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other participating stakeholders.
- Analyzing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders, and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.
- Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes, and people requirements.
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.
- Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
- Managing change requirements and specifications.
- Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
Minimum Requirements:
- B degree or equivalent and Diploma in Business Analysis, and
- Minimum 8 years of experience in business analysis; and
- Strong business process mapping, modeling, analysis, and re-engineering experience
- Knowledge, experience, and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage)
- Advanced knowledge of Business Process Management Domain.
- Experience with Business Process Management Maturity Definition, Assessment and Development.
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Analyst
- Senior Business Analyst
- Business Analyst
- Financial