Senior Business Analyst (BPM) LW

Jul 19, 2024

Experience Requirements:

  • A minimum of 8 years of experience as a Business Analyst.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

  • Skilled in business process model analysis, design, and documentation (essential)

  • Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

  • Skilled in using modeling tools (required)

  • Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.

  • Planning and executing business analysis activities.

  • Consulting with businesses to understand business objectives, drivers, functions, and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

  • Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyze, communicate, document, and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.

  • Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other participating stakeholders.

  • Analyzing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders, and updating the business requirements specification or change request document.

  • Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes, and people requirements.

  • Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met.

  • Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.

  • Managing change requirements and specifications.

  • Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Minimum Requirements:

  • B degree or equivalent and Diploma in Business Analysis, and

  • Minimum 8 years of experience in business analysis; and

  • Strong business process mapping, modeling, analysis, and re-engineering experience

  • Knowledge, experience, and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage)

  • Advanced knowledge of Business Process Management Domain.

  • Experience with Business Process Management Maturity Definition, Assessment and Development.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Analyst
  • Senior Business Analyst
  • Business Analyst
  • Financial

