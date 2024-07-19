Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT POSITION 12 MONTHS – CENTRE OF TSHWANE

FINANCIAL BACKGROUND. SNR BUSINESS ANALYST.



Our client in the Centre of Pretoria has a vacancy for a Senior Business Analyst for a 12 month contract.

The main purpose of these BAs is to conduct end-to-end business analysis services to the Bank, for the purpose of business optimisation, defining appropriate information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, and providing innovative solutions to business problems. The current Business Analysis capacity is insufficient to meet the demands on projects and should be supported by short-term contracts to supplement capacity on key projects.

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BTech/BSc/BCom Informatics/Computer Science/Information System/Computer Engineering).

Diploma in Business Analysis.

Minimum eight years’ experience in Business Analysis.

Knowledge, experience and qualifications in Financial Markets (added advantage).

Experience with industry-wide Regulatory and/or Compliance project (added advantage).

Experience in business optimisation, problem-solving, or strategic solution roles with progressive responsibility, preferably within the financial markets and investment/asset management environment.

Experience gathering and consolidating requirements from cross-functional groups.

Ability to work under pressure and meet constantly changing timelines.

Exceptional process and organisational skills with the ability to mobilise change.

Advanced knowledge of unified modelling language (UML) and structured system analysis and design methodology (SSADM).

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of financial messaging (viz. ISO20022), extensible markup language (XML) and application programming interface (API) usage; and

Experience working with data, data governance, treasury or capital markets systems.

Deep knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential).

Skilled in business process analysis, design and documentation (essential).

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential).

Skilled in using modelling tools (required).

Analytical thinking ability.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Facilitation skills.

Quality orientation.

Negotiation skills.

Interpersonal relationship-building and maintaining skills.

Strong team player.

Motivated self-starter.

Enterprising.

All the required deliverables related to the Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring Knowledge Area.

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Elicitation and Collaboration Knowledge Area.

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Lifecycle Management Knowledge Area.

All the required deliverables related to the Strategy Analysis Knowledge Area.

All the required deliverables related to the Requirements Analysis and Design Definition Knowledge Area.

All the required deliverables related to the Solution Evaluation Knowledge Area.

Participate in Solutions Quality Assurance.

Training documentation; and

Training and knowledge transfer documentation.

