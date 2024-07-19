Senior Network Specialist at Paraocn – Gauteng Randpark

Jul 19, 2024

One of our clients is looking to hire a Senior Network Specialist on a 12 month contract.

Key Responsibilities

  • Seasoned understanding of networking concepts, protocols, architectures, and services.
  • Seasoned proficiency in configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers.
  • Seasoned knowledge of network protocols and technologies such as BGP, OSPF, VLANs, VPNs, QoS, and security protocols.
  • Seasoned experience with network monitoring and analysis tools.
  • Strong documentation and communication skills to convey technical information effectively.
  • Seasoned proficiency in network administration and configuration tools.
  • Analytical problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve complex network issues.
  • Strong project management skills to lead and contribute to network projects.
  • Seasoned familiarity with network security principles and best practices.

Required Experience:

  • Design and implement various types of networks.
  • Firewall and network security Skills
  • Routing and Switching Skills
  • Load Balancer F5 Skills
  • Cisco ISE Skills
  • Cisco Umbrella Skills
  • Managing Wireless Network
  • Cable Management
  • SDWAN – Viptella Skills
  • Cisco DNAC Skills
  • Cisco Certifications ie CCNA, CCNP

Non negotiables:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
  • Network Administration certification (Azure, Google, Amazon) preferred.
  • Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
  • Relevant certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), are preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco ISE
  • – Firewall and network security Skills
  • Cisco umbrella
  • Routing protocols
  • Complex network
  • Ccna
  • CCNP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client is a giant in the IT and telecommuications industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • NA

Learn more/Apply for this position