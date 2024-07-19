Senior Network Specialist at Paraocn – Gauteng Randpark

One of our clients is looking to hire a Senior Network Specialist on a 12 month contract.
Key Responsibilities
- Seasoned understanding of networking concepts, protocols, architectures, and services.
- Seasoned proficiency in configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers.
- Seasoned knowledge of network protocols and technologies such as BGP, OSPF, VLANs, VPNs, QoS, and security protocols.
- Seasoned experience with network monitoring and analysis tools.
- Strong documentation and communication skills to convey technical information effectively.
- Seasoned proficiency in network administration and configuration tools.
- Analytical problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve complex network issues.
- Strong project management skills to lead and contribute to network projects.
- Seasoned familiarity with network security principles and best practices.
Required Experience:
- Design and implement various types of networks.
- Firewall and network security Skills
- Routing and Switching Skills
- Load Balancer F5 Skills
- Cisco ISE Skills
- Cisco Umbrella Skills
- Managing Wireless Network
- Cable Management
- SDWAN – Viptella Skills
- Cisco DNAC Skills
- Cisco Certifications ie CCNA, CCNP
Non negotiables:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Network Administration certification (Azure, Google, Amazon) preferred.
- Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- Relevant certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), are preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco ISE
- – Firewall and network security Skills
- Cisco umbrella
- Routing protocols
- Complex network
- Ccna
- CCNP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
The client is a giant in the IT and telecommuications industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NA