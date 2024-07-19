Senior Network Specialist at Paraocn – Gauteng Randpark

One of our clients is looking to hire a Senior Network Specialist on a 12 month contract.

Key Responsibilities

Seasoned understanding of networking concepts, protocols, architectures, and services.

Seasoned proficiency in configuring and managing network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and wireless controllers.

Seasoned knowledge of network protocols and technologies such as BGP, OSPF, VLANs, VPNs, QoS, and security protocols.

Seasoned experience with network monitoring and analysis tools.

Strong documentation and communication skills to convey technical information effectively.

Seasoned proficiency in network administration and configuration tools.

Analytical problem-solving skills to diagnose and resolve complex network issues.

Strong project management skills to lead and contribute to network projects.

Seasoned familiarity with network security principles and best practices.

Required Experience:

Design and implement various types of networks.

Firewall and network security Skills

Routing and Switching Skills

Load Balancer F5 Skills

Cisco ISE Skills

Cisco Umbrella Skills

Managing Wireless Network

Cable Management

SDWAN – Viptella Skills

Cisco DNAC Skills

Cisco Certifications ie CCNA, CCNP

Non negotiables:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Network Administration certification (Azure, Google, Amazon) preferred.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

Relevant certifications such as Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE), are preferred.

Desired Skills:

Cisco ISE

– Firewall and network security Skills

Cisco umbrella

Routing protocols

Complex network

Ccna

CCNP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

The client is a giant in the IT and telecommuications industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

Learn more/Apply for this position