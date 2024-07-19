Our clients are seeking a Senior React Native Developer with a passion for innovation and growth to work with their rapidly growing team on exciting projects for a variety of global and local brands.
Key Requirements
- React Native Expo 5+ years
- Typescript JavaScript JSX 5+ years
- REST APIs Zustand Redux & Redux-Saga React Query 3+ years
- Git NPM Expo ClickUp & Slack
- Agile
Desired Skills:
- React Native
- Typescript
- Javascript
- Agile