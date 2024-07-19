Senior Systems Engineer

Our client, a leading SME in the IT Services industry is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer who is ready to join an outgoing team of professionals.

Experience/ Education:

Computer Science Degree / Diploma or equivalent

Microsoft certifications or working towards; Azure / 365

7+ years’ experience as a Senior Systems Engineer

Experience in Network Administration and Hardware maintenance

Hardware and Software experience.

Key Job Outputs



Server and SAN hardware installations, configurations, support and troubleshooting

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Installation, Configuration and troubleshooting

Advanced knowledge and support of DNS/DHCP

Experience with virtualization; VMware / Hyper-V

Advanced Microsoft Active Directory knowledge for support and installations

Microsoft Exchange all versions; troubleshooting issues/installations and migrations

O365 Migrations and Support/Troubleshooting

Maintain security and backup strategies – Veeam

Terminal Services/RDS Implementation and Support

Solid networking knowledge LAN and WiFi

Basic understanding of firewall technologies

Mimecast Implementations/Support an advantage

Project based work; and ability to take on a Technical Lead role

Assist account managers in a pre-sales role

Desired Skills:

Senrio Systems Engineer

Systmes Engineer

Cloud

Linux

Azure

Microsoft

