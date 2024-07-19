Senior Systems Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client, a leading SME in the IT Services industry is looking for a Senior Systems Engineer who is ready to join an outgoing team of professionals.
Experience/ Education:
- Computer Science Degree / Diploma or equivalent
- Microsoft certifications or working towards; Azure / 365
- 7+ years’ experience as a Senior Systems Engineer
- Experience in Network Administration and Hardware maintenance
- Hardware and Software experience.
Key Job Outputs
- Server and SAN hardware installations, configurations, support and troubleshooting
- Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Installation, Configuration and troubleshooting
- Advanced knowledge and support of DNS/DHCP
- Experience with virtualization; VMware / Hyper-V
- Advanced Microsoft Active Directory knowledge for support and installations
- Microsoft Exchange all versions; troubleshooting issues/installations and migrations
- O365 Migrations and Support/Troubleshooting
- Maintain security and backup strategies – Veeam
- Terminal Services/RDS Implementation and Support
- Solid networking knowledge LAN and WiFi
- Basic understanding of firewall technologies
- Mimecast Implementations/Support an advantage
- Project based work; and ability to take on a Technical Lead role
- Assist account managers in a pre-sales role
