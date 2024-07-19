Software Engineer at Innovative Staffing Solutions

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented Software Engineer to join our dynamic team at [company name]. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and maintaining software applications that are used by customers and internal users. You will work closely with other engineers, product managers, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality, scalable software solutions.

Responsibilities:

Design and develop software applications according to specifications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Perform code reviews to ensure the codebase is of high quality.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance.

Implement best practices in software development, such as Agile methodologies, version control, and continuous integration.

Document software functionalities for end users and maintain technical documentation.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and trends in software development.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Experience in Microsoft 365 Enterprise

Proven experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer.

Strong proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, C++, etc.).

Experience with software development lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies.

Knowledge of database management and SQL.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Toolchain

Engineering Software

Microsoft

Algorithm Design

Computer science

Development Of System Software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) is a leading operational outsourcing company which offers operational management and administration services to clients in industries ranging from engineering, construction, mining, logistics, transport, agriculture, hospitality and retail.

Learn more/Apply for this position