ICT NETWORK AND SECURITY SPECIALIST – Gauteng Pretoria North

To serve as a shield to safeguard devices and services from malicious attacks orchestrated by hackers, spammers, and cybercriminals, including shielding the organisation against phishing schemes, ransomware attacks, identity theft, data breaches, and potential financial losses.

CISM or CISSP a must.

Design and implement ICT security architecture, as well as appropriate security controls in line with the policies, processes, standards, and procedures.? Configure, manage, and document Switch, LAN and WAN infrastructure and ensure access control at the network layer with Encryption and User Authentication.? Management and monitoring of Anti-virus, firewall, cameras, network performance, and monitoring tool and operating procedures

Desired Skills:

CISM

CISSP

LAN

WAN

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

GOVT

