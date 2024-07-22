Absa enhances digitally-powered financial solutions in Africa

Absa Group is extending pivotal partnerships in the digital space, with enhanced features such as advanced machine learning algorithms and improved data analytics.

“We are strengthening our digital offerings across all segments and using advanced analytics to enhance our clients’ digital experience. This means that pursuing constant innovation and adopting sustainable technology practices through collaborative partnerships remain key focus areas for us,” says Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa Group.

As part of this commitment, Absa Group has extended its contract with multinational information technology services and consulting company LTIMindtree.

The partnership will encompass a suite of services including application maintenance and support, and will advance the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to improve service delivery and customer engagement.

Since establishing the partnership, LTIMindtree has already helped Absa achieve a 40% improvement on performance in its programme management, analysis, and data migration in key services, while maintaining 100% platform availability in recent years.

“Our partnerships, from within Africa and beyond, are about bringing new technologies and practices that benefit not only our customers but drive investment into African economies. Our collaboration with LTIMindtree is about driving innovation and excellence, building resilient and future-proof technological infrastructures which are essential for navigating the modern financial landscape,” says Idesoh.