Automation Engineer at mecad – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

Well established company based in Durban is looking for an Automation Engineer to join their team.
Job Requirements
5+ years’ minimum relative experience
Proven experience in designing and implementing automated systems
Strong proficiency in PLC programming and troubleshooting.
Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, Profibus).
Familiarity with electrical CAD software.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
N Dip / B-tech Electrical / Mechatronic Engineering
Additional Beneficial Experience and Qualifications:
Experience with Siemens and Phoenix Contact PLC Next
Project Management
PLC Training Courses and Certification
Automotive Industry Experience
Basic Function:
Design, build and implement automated systems for new and existing production machinery.
Project Management
Budget and Capex Planning
Machine Conceptualization and Design & Building Process
Innovation of Current Manufacturing Methods
People Development
Problem Solving & Investigation
Duties & Responsibilities:
Project Management:
Create and track timing plans for overall scope and individual activities.
Ensure milestones are achieved on time
Stakeholder engagement and management- Communicate clearly and objectively.
Advanced computer skills
Office 365
Sharepoint
Advanced excel
MS Teams
Budget & Capex Planning:
Evaluate and estimate capex for new projects
Track planned vs actual expenditure
Put together BOM’s
Engage with Vendors for quotes
Machine Conceptualization and Design & Building Process
Conceptualize new Machine Designs
Work with internal, local & international designers / machine builders
Propose concepts
Spec automation components
Machine design
Understanding of mechanical machinery / assembly jigs and operating principles
Understanding of pneumatic systems
Understanding of hydraulic systems
Understanding of electrical systems
Conduct and support design reviews
System Design
Develop and design control systems for automated machinery.
Create detailed wiring schematics and diagrams.
Panel Wiring
Wire control panels according to design specifications.
Ensure the proper installation of electrical components.
Component Specification
Specify and select appropriate electrical components for automation systems.
Work closely with vendors to source necessary components.
Installation and Integration
Install and integrate electrical systems into existing production machinery.
Collaborate with other engineering disciplines to ensure seamless integration.
PLC Programming
Develop and implement PLC programs to control and monitor machinery.
Troubleshoot and debug PLC code as needed.
Testing and Commissioning
Conduct thorough testing of automated systems to ensure functionality and reliability.
Commission systems for full-scale production.
Desired Skills:
- automation engieer
- Electrical Engineering
- PLC Programming
- Profibus
- Automation
- PLC
- Control system
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma