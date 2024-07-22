Automation Engineer at mecad

Well established company based in Durban is looking for an Automation Engineer to join their team.

Job Requirements

5+ years’ minimum relative experience

Proven experience in designing and implementing automated systems

Strong proficiency in PLC programming and troubleshooting.

Knowledge of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, Profibus).

Familiarity with electrical CAD software.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

N Dip / B-tech Electrical / Mechatronic Engineering

Additional Beneficial Experience and Qualifications:

Experience with Siemens and Phoenix Contact PLC Next

Project Management

PLC Training Courses and Certification

Automotive Industry Experience

Basic Function:

Design, build and implement automated systems for new and existing production machinery.

Budget and Capex Planning

Machine Conceptualization and Design & Building Process

Innovation of Current Manufacturing Methods

People Development

Problem Solving & Investigation

Duties & Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Create and track timing plans for overall scope and individual activities.

Ensure milestones are achieved on time

Stakeholder engagement and management- Communicate clearly and objectively.

Advanced computer skills

Office 365

Sharepoint

Advanced excel

MS Teams

Budget & Capex Planning:

Evaluate and estimate capex for new projects

Track planned vs actual expenditure

Put together BOM’s

Engage with Vendors for quotes

Machine Conceptualization and Design & Building Process

Conceptualize new Machine Designs

Work with internal, local & international designers / machine builders

Propose concepts

Spec automation components

Machine design

Understanding of mechanical machinery / assembly jigs and operating principles

Understanding of pneumatic systems

Understanding of hydraulic systems

Understanding of electrical systems

Conduct and support design reviews

System Design

Develop and design control systems for automated machinery.

Create detailed wiring schematics and diagrams.

Panel Wiring

Wire control panels according to design specifications.

Ensure the proper installation of electrical components.

Component Specification

Specify and select appropriate electrical components for automation systems.

Work closely with vendors to source necessary components.

Installation and Integration

Install and integrate electrical systems into existing production machinery.

Collaborate with other engineering disciplines to ensure seamless integration.

PLC Programming

Develop and implement PLC programs to control and monitor machinery.

Troubleshoot and debug PLC code as needed.

Testing and Commissioning

Conduct thorough testing of automated systems to ensure functionality and reliability.

Commission systems for full-scale production.

Desired Skills:

automation engieer

Electrical Engineering

PLC Programming

Profibus

Automation

PLC

Control system

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

